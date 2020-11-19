Metro & Crime

Man arraigned for bus theft

Posted on Author Haliyah Idowu and Ebube Eruchalu Comment(0)

A man, Mr. Nkem Vitalis, has been arraigned for theft before Samuel Ilori Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Ogba, Lagos. Vitalis was accused of stealing a yellow Volkswagen LT bus valued at N800,000, belonging to Mr. Chidi Eze. According to the prosecution counsel, Vitalis by his action has committed a felony. The case was presided over by Mrs. Oluyemisi Adelaja. Vitalis, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge levelled against him.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 19, 2020, at Balogun Street, Oshodi, Lagos State. The prosecutor also said the defendant was charged under Section 411 and also committed an offence to Section 280 punishable under Section 287 (10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. The magistrate, Adelaja, adjourned the case till December 16, 2020, for trial.

