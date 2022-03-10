Metro & Crime

Man arraigned for N6.1m fraud, another convicted for Internet scam

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday arraigned Ola Samuel Adebiyi alongside his firm, Ardour (Nig) Co. before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo Stateonasevenchargefortransacting bank business without license and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N6, 150, 000.00. Accordingtoastatementsignedby WilsonUwujaren, Head, Media& Publicity of the anti-graft body, the defendant was alleged to have swindled his victim, WilsonOyekemi Omowumi of thesaidsumwhenheconvincedherto invest in his company, Ardour (Nig) Co., with the agreement that 5.5% on the invested funds would be given to her on monthly basis.

Investigation by the EFCC revealedthattheaccruedinterestonthe investment was N10million, but only N1.4million was given to the victim andall efforts to get the defendantpay the balance were futile. Oneof thecountsread:“Thatyou, Ola Samuel Adebiyi and Ardour (Nig) Co. on or about the 1st of May, 2011 at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N3,050,000.00 (Three Million and Fifty Thousand Naira) from one Oyekemi Omowunmi Wilson when you falsely represented that the said money is for investment in Ardour (Nig) Co, a pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.” The defendant pleaded “not guilty” tothecharge. Theprosecution counsel, Oyediran Oyelakin asked the court for trial date and to remand the defendant pending the outcome of the case. The defence counsel however, informed the court that a bail application had been filed and served on theprosecutionand thecourt, urging the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms.

 

Our Reporters

