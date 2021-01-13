News

Man arrested after axe attack on New Zealand parliament

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A lone man wielding an axe has attacked New Zealand’s parliament, currently empty of politicians over the summer holidays.
The parliament building, known locally as the Beehive, was attacked before dawn on Wednesday morning, with the lone axeman causing extensive damage to five exterior glass doors leading into the parliament, reports the BBC.
Police were called to the scene at 5.25am and the man was arrested without incident at 5.35am, a police spokesperson said.
The 31-year-old is due to appear in Wellington district court on Wednesday and has been charged with intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
The motivation behind the attack was unknown.
“The man caused some damage to glass panels but did not attempt to enter the building,” the police spokesperson said.
Attacks on parliament are rare in New Zealand and prime minister Jacinda Ardern and MPs often appear on the grounds, either to make speeches, meet with and acknowledge protestors, or take in some fresh air.
The parliament buildings are located in central Wellington, with many politicians walking and cycling through the streets to work.
In 2019 the climate change minister James Shaw was attacked while walking to parliament house, the first physical assault on a politician in the country in more than a decade.
The incident prompted Ardern to warn that the easy accessibility of politicians in New Zealand should not be taken for granted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Bandits kill 17, 1 Policeman in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that daredevil bandits in their numbers have killed 17 people and one police officer in Duskuru Village of Dandume L.G.A of Katsina State. The command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isa, who confirmed the attack and the killing of the people said about 300 bandits armed with AK47 rifles, attacked the […]
News

LASG closes Abule Crossing for rail modernisation project

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has said it would close Abule Level Crossing towards Apapa end of the railway project for construction on the rail track from today to November 22. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation stated that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, would commence the […]
News Top Stories

Edo polls: PDP, APC feud over alleged cloning of PVCs

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

Barely one month to the epic governorship battle in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said that it had uncovered massive production of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in the homes and offices of key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.   Although the PDP, which is the ruling party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica