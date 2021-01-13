Man arrested after axe attack on New Zealand parliament

A lone man wielding an axe has attacked New Zealand’s parliament, currently empty of politicians over the summer holidays.

The parliament building, known locally as the Beehive, was attacked before dawn on Wednesday morning, with the lone axeman causing extensive damage to five exterior glass doors leading into the parliament, reports the BBC.

Police were called to the scene at 5.25am and the man was arrested without incident at 5.35am, a police spokesperson said.

The 31-year-old is due to appear in Wellington district court on Wednesday and has been charged with intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

The motivation behind the attack was unknown.

“The man caused some damage to glass panels but did not attempt to enter the building,” the police spokesperson said.

Attacks on parliament are rare in New Zealand and prime minister Jacinda Ardern and MPs often appear on the grounds, either to make speeches, meet with and acknowledge protestors, or take in some fresh air.

The parliament buildings are located in central Wellington, with many politicians walking and cycling through the streets to work.

In 2019 the climate change minister James Shaw was attacked while walking to parliament house, the first physical assault on a politician in the country in more than a decade.

The incident prompted Ardern to warn that the easy accessibility of politicians in New Zealand should not be taken for granted.

