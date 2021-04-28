Man arrested for allegedly defiling daughters, son in Aba

A middle aged man, Mr Monday Emmanuel, is currently cooling off at the Umuobiakwa Police Station in Obingwa LGA, for allegedly defiling and molesting his biological son and two daughters severally for months.

Emmanuel, a native of Omoba in Isialangwa South Local Government Area, of Abia State, was arrested by Human Rights Operatives, in his home on Wednesday.

Narrating the ordeal, the victims’ mother and Emmanuel’s wife, Kelechi Daniel, confirmed that the incest had been going on for some months now, but she couldn’t speak up because the culprit threatened to kill her, if she dared to exposes him.

She further said the abominable act became unbearable as the man showed no sign of penitence so she had to spill the beans by reporting to the local vigilante group in the area who alerted the police.

Speaking with the Human Rights Operatives known as, Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation, that facilitated the arrest of Emmanuel, the team Head for Abia, Princess Joy Uloaku Ogidinta, said her team was called upon to attend to the case of Emmanuel.

