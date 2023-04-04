Metro & Crime

Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Pregnant Girlfriend

The operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested one Philibus Ibrahim for allegedly strangling his 22-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Theresa Yakubu to death.

Ibrahim, who committed the offence in Tudun Wada Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, was arrested alongside his associate, Gabriel Bila, both from Unguwar Korau Tudun-Wada LGA.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Mamman Dauda confirmed the arrest on Tuesday in Kano.

According to Dauda, on April 2 at about 4:30 p.m., we received information from a good samaritan that a lady was seen lying on the roadside, unconscious on Kano-Jos Road in Anadaria Village.

“On receiving the information, a team of policemen rushed to the scene, and the victim was taken to Tiga General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“Investigation, however, revealed that the victim left Nassarawa Kuki to Yantomo Village in Garin Babba LGA of Kano on March 27, at about 6:00 p.m.

He also added that “In the course of the investigation, the principal suspect was arrested and confessed to committing the offence by using the victim’s veil to strangulate her.”

Dauda said that the investigation was ongoing, and once concluded, the suspects would be charged in court.

