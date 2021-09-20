Metro & Crime

Man arrested for attempting to kill mother for alleged money ritual

Posted on Author Ola James WARRI Comment(0)

The Delta State Police Command has arrested one Emma Ere-Eganoma for allegedly attempting to kill his mother for alleged ritual purposes in Okuokoko town in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

 

It was gathered that the incident that occurred during the week caused fear among residents of the densely populated Okpe community. Sources alleged that the suspect had invited his mother, a foodstuff seller at Okuokoko Market, to his house, but things turned sour after the son attempt  ed to strangle and butcher her.

 

“The mother, on getting to the house saw her son in a happy mood, dancing to loud music. Upon her arrival, the son immediately locked the entrance, brought out a machete and used it on his mother,” a source narrated.

 

Another source disclosed that the suspect also attempted plucking out the eyes of the victim. However, an alarm from the victim attracted residents from the neighbourhood who broke into the suspect’s apartment to rescue the woman who was already bleeding from cuts by her own son.

 

The woman was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area where she is now receiving treatment. Th e  residents also apprehended the suspect and handed him over to operatives of the Delta State Police Command from Okpe Divisional.

 

The state police command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the attack on the victim when contacted. Edafe said, “The boy is in custody, but we cannot ascertain if he was about using the mother for ritual because the mother is in the hospital.

 

“We are waiting for her to be discharged so that she can tell us what happened. The boy said that he was not intending using her for rituals. He just had some flimsy explanation, but we can’t come to a conclusion until we hear from the woman.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa gov’s aide, ex-councillor, inspector held for rail vandalism

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Special Adviser (SA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Infrastructure, Yusuf Abubakar Musa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly vandalising Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) facilities. Other suspects included senior police officers, businessmen and a lawyer. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe, paraded the arrested Musa alongside 16 others suspected […]
Metro & Crime

Three teenagers defile, murder 13-year-old girl in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Police have apprehended three teenage serial rapists who allegedly defiled and killed a 13-year-old girl in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters in Katsina. Isah said on August 14, 2020 […]
Metro & Crime

Police warn vehicle owners

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Police Command has warned owners of abandoned vehicles parked at Badagry Police Divisio, to remove them within 21 days after this publication or lose them to the public through auction.   They are ‘ scrap’ vehicles – Toyota Corolla saloon car, gray colour, unregistered; Nissan Sunny saloon car, red colour, with registration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica