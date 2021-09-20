Man arrested for attempting to kill mother for alleged money ritual

The Delta State Police Command has arrested one Emma Ere-Eganoma for allegedly attempting to kill his mother for alleged ritual purposes in Okuokoko town in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the incident that occurred during the week caused fear among residents of the densely populated Okpe community. Sources alleged that the suspect had invited his mother, a foodstuff seller at Okuokoko Market, to his house, but things turned sour after the son attempt ed to strangle and butcher her.

“The mother, on getting to the house saw her son in a happy mood, dancing to loud music. Upon her arrival, the son immediately locked the entrance, brought out a machete and used it on his mother,” a source narrated.

Another source disclosed that the suspect also attempted plucking out the eyes of the victim. However, an alarm from the victim attracted residents from the neighbourhood who broke into the suspect’s apartment to rescue the woman who was already bleeding from cuts by her own son.

The woman was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area where she is now receiving treatment. Th e residents also apprehended the suspect and handed him over to operatives of the Delta State Police Command from Okpe Divisional.

The state police command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the attack on the victim when contacted. Edafe said, “The boy is in custody, but we cannot ascertain if he was about using the mother for ritual because the mother is in the hospital.

“We are waiting for her to be discharged so that she can tell us what happened. The boy said that he was not intending using her for rituals. He just had some flimsy explanation, but we can’t come to a conclusion until we hear from the woman.”

