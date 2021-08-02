Metro & Crime

Man arrested for beating motorcyclist to death in Ogun

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 40-yearold man, Michael Salako for allegedly beating a commercial motorcyclist to death in the Olomore area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, July 28.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters, that an Okada rider had been beaten to death at Sanni Street in Olomore, Abeokuta.

 

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, CSP Samuel Aladegoroye, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

 

“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have known the deceased in their community, informed the police that he asked the deceased to take him somewhere with his motorcycle the previous day and the deceased refused.

 

“He (suspect) stated further that when he saw him on that fateful day, he was trying to question him for his reasons for refusing to take him out the previous day and that led to a fight between them,”

 

PPRO said. “While the fighting was going on, the deceased collapsed and gave up the ghost”, the PPRO said. He added that the corpse of the victim, simply identified as Abudu, had been deposited in the morgue for Salako autopsy.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
