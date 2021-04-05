Metro & Crime

Man arrested for defiling 12-year-old daughter for five years in Ogun

Posted on

 

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Ubong Williams Akpan, in the Itele, Ota area of the state for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter for more than five years.
According to the police, Akpan was arrested for the act which he allegedly began since his daughter was seven.
The police said in a statement that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Itele Ota Divisional Headquarters by the victim, who reported that her father had been abusing her sexually since when she was seven years old.
She stated further that it was when she could no longer bear it, she decided to complain to the police.
Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer of the Itele Ota division detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime, claiming that his wife is appearing too old, and she is no longer looking attractive to him.
“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the family support unit of Ota area command for further investigation and prosecution.
“He also directed that the victim be taken to the general hospital for proper medical treatment,” the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in a release.

