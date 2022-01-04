Man arrested for plotting to kill pregnant ex-wife

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 35 year-old man, Eluyera Wasiu for allegedly conniving with one Adeniyi Samuel to kill his 29 year-old pregnant ex-wife. Eluyera allegedly sought the help of Adeniyi to kill his ex-wife with a promise to pay him the sum of N10,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, Eluyera had engaged Adeniyi in a bloody fight over the refund of the sum of N5,000 being an initial payment for killing his ex-wife.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects were arrested on Saturday, following a distress call received by the DPO of Ogijo Divisional Headquarters from members of the public that, the two men were engaging themselves in a fight at Oponuwa area of Ogijo in Sagamu area of the state.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Muhammed Baba, detailed his men to the scene, where the two suspects were arrested.

“It was during interrogation to know the cause of the fight that Ad-eniyi Samuel informed the police that Eluyera Wasiu contracted him to kill his pregnant wife, one Bola Taiwo.

“He stated further that Eluyera Wasiu promised to give him N10,000 for the job, out of which he had already given him N5,000, and promised to pay the balance on completion of the job,” the PPRO said.

He added that, “preliminary investigation revealed that, Eluyera Wasiu was married to Bola Taiwo, but they got separated due to irreconcilable differences. Wasiu later got married to another woman who is presently living with him

“But somehow, he met with his former wife and they started going out together again which resulted to pregnancy.

“In order not to upset his new wife, Wasiu asked Bola Taiwo to terminate the pregnancy, the suggestion that was rejected.

“Having tried all he could to abort the pregnancy to no avail, Eluyera Wasiu decided to eliminate the woman and the pregnancy.

“In his confessional statement, he stated that he had twice bought food for her from one eatery and laced the food with poison, but the lady by providence did not eat the food.

