Man arrested for robbing POS operator of N420,000 in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested one Omoalaba Segun for allegedly robbing a Point of Sales (POS) operator of N420,000 and other personal belongings.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, August 3 in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The state commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, on Friday said, 151 wraps of weeds, suspected to be Indian hemp, were also found in the suspect’s possession.

According to Akinremi, the suspect was arrested by a team of operatives of the corps while on patrol along the Moshood Abiola Way in Abeokuta metropolis.

He said the suspect was being pursued by some residents of the area after allegedly robbing his victim, one Wahab Sadiat when operatives of the corps arrested him, while his accomplice escaped.

“The suspect was arrested by our operatives and all the robbed items, including the cash were recovered from him, but his accomplice who was on their unregistered motorcycle escaped from the scene.

 

