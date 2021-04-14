Metro & Crime

Man arrested for selling children at N100, 000 per head

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

A 32-year-old man, Musa Abdulrahman, has been arrested for allegedly stealing and selling children for N100,000 each. Abdulrahman was apprehended by officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). On Monday, the NAPTIP reunited five rescued children with their parents.

The agency is still waiting for someone to come forward to claim the sixth child. The children, whose ages ranged between four and seven, were abducted at various times by Abdulrahman and sold to women in different parts of the country under the guise of adoption.

The children were handed over to their parents at the headquarters of NAPTIP. The NAPTIP Director-General (DG), Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim, called on parents to ensure adequate protection of their children to avoid kidnapping, trafficking and other crimes against children. She urged the parents to watch their children closely and not expose them to risk of being easily accessible to traffickers and other criminal minds. Sulaiman-Ibrahim explained that operatives of the agency mounted surveillance on Abdulrahman for a while following intelligence reports.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Taraba gov calls for review of allocation formula

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has sought additional revenue allocation from the Federal Government to harness the state agricultural potentials. Ishaku urged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (RMAFRC) to always consider the state’s natural endowment while considering its monthly allocation. The governor made the demand at  sensitisation and advocacy tour […]
Metro & Crime

One feared dead as robbers attack bank in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure Dare-devil armed robbers Thursday laid siege on Ode-Irele, the headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State in which they attacked a bank in the community. Spreading panic throughout the community, the armed robbers were said to have stormed a branch of an old generation bank in the town in […]
Metro & Crime

Niger Delta stakeholders hail Buhari, Akpabio over NDDC boss

Posted on Author Reporter

  ….As Ateke Tom, Boyloaf, Shoot-at-Sight, other ex-agitators endorse Akwa Key stakeholders in the development of the Niger Delta region have applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for re-positioning the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to fast-track the development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region. The stakeholders stated this at the end of a meeting between the three major […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica