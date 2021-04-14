Man arrested for selling children at N100, 000 per head

A 32-year-old man, Musa Abdulrahman, has been arrested for allegedly stealing and selling children for N100,000 each. Abdulrahman was apprehended by officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). On Monday, the NAPTIP reunited five rescued children with their parents.

The agency is still waiting for someone to come forward to claim the sixth child. The children, whose ages ranged between four and seven, were abducted at various times by Abdulrahman and sold to women in different parts of the country under the guise of adoption.

The children were handed over to their parents at the headquarters of NAPTIP. The NAPTIP Director-General (DG), Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim, called on parents to ensure adequate protection of their children to avoid kidnapping, trafficking and other crimes against children. She urged the parents to watch their children closely and not expose them to risk of being easily accessible to traffickers and other criminal minds. Sulaiman-Ibrahim explained that operatives of the agency mounted surveillance on Abdulrahman for a while following intelligence reports.

