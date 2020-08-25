Metro & Crime

Man arrested for stealing phones, laptops in traffic

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man, Tope Oladiran, for snatching a phone and laptop from a woman at Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt, always goes about the street at night and day looking for whose phones and laptops to snatch in traffic.

 

The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), DSP Hauwa Idris, said luck ran out of the suspect when he wanted to steal a phone from a woman at Ori- Okuta, Agric area of Ikorodu.

 

She said: “The suspect was unable to rob the woman of her mobile phone before she went into her house, but Oladiran later got to know that the woman lives alone with her two children in the house and hanged around until later in the night when he scaled the fence to gain entrance into the compound of the house where the woman lives.

 

“When he eventually entered the compound, he went through the kitchen of the woman’s apartment and then went upstairs. He hit the woman with a rod when she came to dish food  in the kitchen.

 

The frightened woman pleaded with him not to kill her and her children. She then gave him her phone and laptop. “The helpless woman then raised the alarm and called out for help. The suspect then escaped with the woman’s phone through the ceiling of the house.”

 

It was also learnt that the suspect had been putting up with his girlfriend who works in a hotel, with whom he has a child.

 

Whenever the girlfriend is not around, Oladiran always hangs around to steal phones from people within the hotel premises. Idris, however, said the suspect was arrested at Akute in a hotel where he was relaxing.

 

The ZPPRO said that after completion of investigation, the suspect would be charged to court.

