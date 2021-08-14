Man arrested in Ekiti for impersonation, robbery

A man identified as Femi Ogunwusi has been arrested by the Ekiti state Police Command over alleged impersonation, robbery and possession of prohibited rifles. The suspect was paraded yesterday at the Command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti. The Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, explained that the man was using uniforms carrying the insignia of a police Sergeant to allegedly rob and dispossess people of their personal effects.

Abutu said the man was arrested at Efon Alaaye Ekiti on August 6 around 10pm during a stop and search operation conducted by operatives of Rapid Response Squad(RRS). He said: “The suspect was in possession of two stolen lorry batteries upon his arrest. During interrogation, Femi Ogunwusi claimed to be a Police Officer but it was later revealed that he was a fake Policeman. “Investigation revealed that Femi Ogunwusi has been indulging in different criminal activities such as snatching of motorcycles and robbing of innocent people of their valuables”.

Abutu added that when the suspect’s apartment was searched, exhibits recovered included : one pistol magazine loaded with thirteen 9MM ammunition, 50 rounds of 9MM live ammunition and two Mobile Police uniforms, among others. Ogunwusi while responding to questions from newsmen claimed that he hailed from Ile-Ife in Osun State, confessed that he owned the police uniforms that carried the name Alfred Felix with service number 188088, alleging that it was given to him by a man from Calabar, Cross Rivers State. Another suspect arrested by the police was one Femi Akinola for allegedly posing as informant to the bandits that attacked one Orisan Oluwasesan and killed him along Ayetoro-Ewu road and abducted his wife and daughter.

