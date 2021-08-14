News

Man arrested in Ekiti for impersonation, robbery

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comments Off on Man arrested in Ekiti for impersonation, robbery

A man identified as Femi Ogunwusi has been arrested by the Ekiti state Police Command over alleged impersonation, robbery and possession of prohibited rifles. The suspect was paraded yesterday at the Command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti. The Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, explained that the man was using uniforms carrying the insignia of a police Sergeant to allegedly rob and dispossess people of their personal effects.

Abutu said the man was arrested at Efon Alaaye Ekiti on August 6 around 10pm during a stop and search operation conducted by operatives of Rapid Response Squad(RRS). He said: “The suspect was in possession of two stolen lorry batteries upon his arrest. During interrogation, Femi Ogunwusi claimed to be a Police Officer but it was later revealed that he was a fake Policeman. “Investigation revealed that Femi Ogunwusi has been indulging in different criminal activities such as snatching of motorcycles and robbing of innocent people of their valuables”.

Abutu added that when the suspect’s apartment was searched, exhibits recovered included : one pistol magazine loaded with thirteen 9MM ammunition, 50 rounds of 9MM live ammunition and two Mobile Police uniforms, among others. Ogunwusi while responding to questions from newsmen claimed that he hailed from Ile-Ife in Osun State, confessed that he owned the police uniforms that carried the name Alfred Felix with service number 188088, alleging that it was given to him by a man from Calabar, Cross Rivers State. Another suspect arrested by the police was one Femi Akinola for allegedly posing as informant to the bandits that attacked one Orisan Oluwasesan and killed him along Ayetoro-Ewu road and abducted his wife and daughter.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDDC boss pledges completion of Imo-Rivers link road

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Efiong Akwa, has declared the commission’s readiness to complete a 24-kilometre dual carriage road linking Imo and Rivers states. Akwa, who stated this when he led a team of NDDC directors and engineers to inspect the road linking several oil-producing communities in both states, […]
News

Edo: Okunbo chides Obaseki over alleged plot to tarnish reputation

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS), Captain. Idahosa Wells Okunbo, yesterday described the allegations levelled against him for sponsoring thugs to disrupt the September 19 polls in the state by Edo State Government as unfounded, baseless and desperate attempt to tarnish his reputation. Okunbo, in a statement through his Senior Executive Assistant, Mrs. Denise Onu, […]
News

Re: How a bloody night of bullets quashed a young protest movement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cable Network News, CNN’s caption for a five minutes flick it produced on the Tuesday October 20, 2020 incident at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria read like the title of a fiction and that is exactly what it is. The title is thus more amenable to being forgiven than the actual content of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica