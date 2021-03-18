News

Man arrested near US Vice President’s residence on weapons charge

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A San Antonio man was arrested near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday and was charged with weapons-related offenses, the U.S. Secret Service said.
The Secret Service, responsible for the security of the president and vice president, said the suspect, Paul Murray, 31, was detained by its uniformed officers on the street near a government complex that houses the vice president’s residence and the U.S. Naval Observatory, reports Reuters.
Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said its officers then arrested and charged Murray.
The department said the arrest was sparked by an “intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas.” The department did not elaborate on the bulletin’s contents.
A reporter at Fox News’ Washington affiliate tweeted a Texas law enforcement bulletin that said Murray had been experiencing “paranoid delusions” that the military or government wanted to kill him, and that he sent his mother a text message saying he was in Washington and was going to “take care of his problem.”
D.C. police said Murray was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device.
Police said a rifle and ammunition were recovered from Murray’s vehicle.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Abia 2023: We’ll wrest power from PDP –APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Restoration Movement and Women for Change Initiative have expressed confidence in the leadership of the APC caucus in Abia State under the chairmanship of former Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu. Describing Kalu as the father of Abia politics, the groups promised to sustain […]
News

CBN gears up to adjust naira official rate to N380/$1

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

There were indications yesterday that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is preparing to further adjust the naira’s official rate from N360/$1 to N380/$1 as the apex bank moves closer to its objective of exchange rate unification. According to a report by Nairametrics, the CBN yesterday instructed bidders at its Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) […]
News

COVID-19: Real estate sector suffers limited impact – Samuel Folusho

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The under-performance of the real estate sector is largely hinged upon the low level of effective demand for housing. Affordable housing seems unobtainable and given the squeeze in consumers’ purchasing power, demand has remained soft. There is very little access to housing finance or mortgages at affordable rates. At the same time, the cost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica