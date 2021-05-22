Man arrested with 166kg of Indian hemp not our youth leader –Adamawa

Adamawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted news reports indicating that a man arrested with 166kg of cannabis sativa, (Indian hemp), is their youth leader. The PDP in a statement signed by the state chairman, Barr. A. T Shehu; disowned the arrested drug peddler. “Our attention has been drawn to a news item aired by NAS FM Yola on the 19th day of May, 2021, where members of the public were informed that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had intercepted 166kgs of Indian hemp in the house of the Youth Leader Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Adamawa State.

“ We wish to state unequivocally that since 2019, the office of the Youth Leader of Peoples Democratic Party Adamawa State had been vacant following the election of the then Youth Leader Hon. Hamidu Sajo Lekki into the Adamawa State House of Assembly. The Party is yet to fill the existing vacancy of the position of the State Youth Leader. “It is therefore a figment of imagination and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the management of NAS FM, Yola, probably aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the eyes of the public”.

Like this: Like Loading...