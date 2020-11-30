Metro & Crime

Man arrested with 299 live cartridges in C’River

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Clement James, Calabar

 

A 52-year-old man, Cyprian Mbe has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command after being found with 299 live cartridges, according to the Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh.

Jimoh, who briefed journalists in Calabar on Monday, also disclosed that Mbe was involved in arms dealing as well as promoting various native wars in the state.

The Commissioner explained that the suspect was apprehended at Bendeghe in Etung Local Government Area by his men during a routine stop and search duty

He said: “During a stop and search by the  Etung Divisional Patrol team, one  Cyprian Mbe, native of Bashia Village in Boki LGA  was intercepted with (299) live cartridges concealed in a black bag.  He is a suspected gun runner and promoter of Native war.

“We are still investigating to get more information about his dealings and he would be charged to court immediately we conclude investigation,” he said.

There has been an upsurge in kidnapping and crimes in every part of Cross River State in recent time, with more than a dozen persons paying a lot of money before being released by their abductors.

This has forced the Nigerian Medical Association in the state to suspend work in all the hospitals in the state, while only Consultants have been attending to patients for more than two months now.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Tank farm on fire in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that a tank farm located in the Gaskya area of Ijora in Lagos State is on fire. More details as soon as we get them. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET […]
Metro & Crime

NASC raids Abuja markets, confiscates fake seeds

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has raided several markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), confiscating fake seeds hidden in different forms for sale to unsuspecting farmers. The Council said it confiscated rice paddies, sesame seeds, soybeans, maize and other expired seeds that were being sold to farmers. NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Ojo […]
Metro & Crime

Seven arrested for attacking policemen in Lagos

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested seven people for allegedly attacking policemen, who were on their lawful duties. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure in a statement. He said: “The command has arrested seven suspects in connection with the attacks on operatives of the Lagos State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: