Man arrested with 299 live cartridges in C’River

Clement James, Calabar

A 52-year-old man, Cyprian Mbe has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command after being found with 299 live cartridges, according to the Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh.

Jimoh, who briefed journalists in Calabar on Monday, also disclosed that Mbe was involved in arms dealing as well as promoting various native wars in the state.

The Commissioner explained that the suspect was apprehended at Bendeghe in Etung Local Government Area by his men during a routine stop and search duty

He said: “During a stop and search by the Etung Divisional Patrol team, one Cyprian Mbe, native of Bashia Village in Boki LGA was intercepted with (299) live cartridges concealed in a black bag. He is a suspected gun runner and promoter of Native war.

“We are still investigating to get more information about his dealings and he would be charged to court immediately we conclude investigation,” he said.

There has been an upsurge in kidnapping and crimes in every part of Cross River State in recent time, with more than a dozen persons paying a lot of money before being released by their abductors.

This has forced the Nigerian Medical Association in the state to suspend work in all the hospitals in the state, while only Consultants have been attending to patients for more than two months now.

