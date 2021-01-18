Metro & Crime

Man asks soldier to shoot police over impounded vehicle

A 32-year-old man, Adam Oluremi, has been arrested for allegedly driving a car with a cover number plate on Victoria Island, Lagos.

 

It was learnt that immediately his car was impounded, the driver went to mobilise a military man who threatened to shoot the policemen who seized his vehicle.

 

 

The policemen were said to have professionally de-escalated the crisis and successfully towed the vehicle to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) headquarters, Alausa, Ikeja. The Head, Public Affairs Unit of the RRS, Mr. Femi Maliki, said in a statement yesterday that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed the RRS to impound vehicles with covered number plates in the state.

 

He said the directive by the governor was re-echoed by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and six vehicles were impounded by the RRS in different parts of the state.

 

Maliki said five of the vehicles impounded had been transferred to the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences office at Oshodi. While the sixth vehicle, a Mercedes Benz ML 350, was intercepted and impounded on Victoria Island by the officers of the squad.

 

He said: “The driver of the Mercedes Benz, after impounding his vehicle, threatened and mobilised a military man to shoot the officers. The officers then professionally de-escalated the crisis and successfully towed the vehicle to RRS headquarters.

 

“Receiving the briefing on the issue, the police chief directed that the vehicle be impounded and the driver prosecuted, maintaining that nobody is above the law of the land.”

 

Meanwhile, RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has charged officers of the squad to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities, noting that they should be civil and firm in enforcing the law.

 

 

He also urged them to be dedicated and not to give room for distractions while on duty. Egbeyemi, however, said law-abiding Lagosians should look forward to a robust relationship, promising that the squad would be uncompromising with criminals.

