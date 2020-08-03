Metro & Crime

Man attempts to kill self over N500,000 loan

…Sanwo-Olu repays loan

 

A 45-year-old man, Adeyinka Abiodun, has been prevented from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge over debt. The victim, it was learnt, wanted to kill himself over a N500,000 loan he took from a micro-finance bank to boost his wine business, which he was unable to repay.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, said on July 31, about 1:50p.m. police operatives deployed to the Third Mainland Bridge intercepted the victim, who left his house on Abaranje Road, Ikotun and attempted to jump into the lagoon. Elkana, however, disclosed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had repaid the loan.

 

“He was, however, rescued and taken to Bariga Police Station for questioning and debriefing. While at the station, he said in March, 2020, he procured a loan of N390,000 with monthly repayment plan for six months and accrued interest of N142,287:25 from a micro-finance bank on Lagos Island.

 

“The victim said he collected the loan with intent to upgrade his wine retail business, but the business failed and the money lost.

 

The victim holds a BSc in Physics and a MSc in Business Administration. He is married and has two children. He is currently attending medical and counselling sessions.

 

“The micro-finance bank has been contacted and they confirmed the loan, but the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, moved with compassion, came to the rescue by repaying the loan.

