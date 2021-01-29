Metro & Crime

Man bags 25 years imprisonment for defiling girl, 13

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja has  sentenced one Nura Asumoge to 25 years imprisonment for the defilement of a 13-year-old minor in Lagos.
The defendant was earlier arraigned by the Lagos State government on a one-count charge in 2018.
Nura Asumoge, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was said to have sent the unsuspecting underaged victim on an errand on April 3, 2018, on her return, the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim and warned her not to informing anyone.
The Prosecuting Counsel, Mrs. Arinola Momoh-Ayonkanmbi of the Ministry Justice, had urged the court to sentence the defendant accordingly having proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant  committed the offence for which he was charged.
She noted that several evidences brought before the court by the Prosecution had proved the allegation of the crime levied against the defendant.
The trial judge,  Hon. Justice A.O Soladoye in her sentencing on Thursday evening, stated that the evidences provided by the prosecutors were credible and compelling providing enough  ground for the conviction of the defendant.
Justice Soladoye found the defendant guilty of the charge, punishable under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) and sentenced him accordingly.
“You are hereby sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a 13 year old girl,” Justice Soladoye ruled.
She also ordered that the Convict,  Nura Asumoge’s name be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register in Lagos State.
It will be recalled, that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the advocacy WALK against domestic violence organised by DSVRT,  had emphasised the commitment of the state government to ensure the safety and well-being of the girl-child and women in the state.

