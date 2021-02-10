Metro & Crime

Man bags 50 years jail term for defiling 8-year-old girl

The Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja has sentenced one Okechukwu Onyeakazi to 50 Years imprisonment for defiling an eight-year-old minor in Lagos.
This was even as the Lagos District Prosecutors Office, a sub unit of the Directorate of Public Prosection (DPP), said it handled over 1700 cases at the state’s Magistrate Court in 2020.
On the defilement case, Justice S. Nwaka-Gbagi delivered the judgement in the charge No.ID/3901C/2017 between the State of Lagos vs Okechukwu Onyeakazi.
The defendant, who pleaded guilty, reportedly defiled the minor by putting his fingers into her “bumbum” and also inserted his penis into her vagina on a different occasion.
The convict was earlier arrested by the Police and arraigned on a – one – count charge of defilement which contravenes the Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State.
The Prosecuting Counsel, Adebayo Haroun, had told the court during the trial that the convict committed the offence in 2017 at Shogunle, area of Lagos State.

