MAN: Battling rising cost of logistics in manufacturing sector

There is no doubt that the cost of logistics has gone up astronomically due to the poor state of roads network and the lack of connection among farms, factories, and markets in the country. Indeed, government on its side has been intensifying efforts to improve infrastructure, especially road connections to boost seamless trade facilitation across the country, with the latest being the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, which is a key national infrastructure, with immense socioeconomic benefits for the nation. Indeed, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) wants to see more of such developments for the benefit of the organised private sector. But for the country’s manufacturing sector, bad road network is not the only challenge increasing cost of logistics as the ongoing energy crisis and other pressures have in one way or the other negatively impacted the country’s productive sector.

Insecurity

Indeed, the ongoing volatility in the country’s security architecture, particularly restiveness in the North-East, is one of the challenges that is fuelling the logistics crisis, with the local manufacturers counting huge losses incurred due to their inability to transport goods to the hinterlands. Specifically, the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, alluded to the fact that insecurity in the North East region had jerked up logistics and transport services with the transporters now requesting for higher payments including insurance policy covers before heading to the region for goods supply. According to him, the inability to transport products to the North East is causing artificial scarcity of products in the region with many indigenes in the restive areas groaning over high prices of goods. Ajayi-Kadir emphasised that the inability of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to contend with intractable security challenges in the country was eroding business and investor confidence, thereby resulting in disruption of domestic supply chains and weakening of capital formation required to drive significant economic growth. He added that the security challenges bordering on insurgency attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, killings by bandits, Fulani herdsmen attacks on farmers, religious and ethnic crisis, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and cultism, have impacted severe negatively on the country’s economic activities with critical sectors of the economy experiencing challenges. He, however, explained that business could not thrive in an environment that is unsafe or perceived as insecure; adding that security of life and property was a critical factor in investment decisions.

High inflation rate

In addition, another key driver fueling rising cost of logistics in the country’s manufacturing sector is inflation. The key inflation drivers include the depreciating exchange rate, rising transportation costs, logistics challenges, forex market illiquidity, hike in diesel cost, climate change, insecurity ravaging farming communities and structural constraints to economic activities. Others are fiscal deficit financing by the CBN through high liquidity injection into the economy, tapering of monetary easing in the advanced economies is also driving imported inflation and the depreciation in the exchange rate.

Consequences

The consequences of soaring inflation rate include erosion of purchasing power of citizens as real incomes collapse, mounting poverty, escalation of production costs, which negatively impacts profitability, shrinking shareholder value in many businesses, waning investor confidence, dwindling manufacturing capacity utilisation, among others.

Lagos State’s logistics hub

To demonstrate its commitment to easing logistics challenges and improving logistics navigation in Lagos State, the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s led government flagged off the construction of what will be the largest food security sysatems and central logistics park in sub-Saharan Africa. Sanwo-Olu has performed the sod turning at the site of the facility being built on 1.2 million square metres of land in Ketu-Ereyun, Epe. When completed, the central food and logistics hub is expected to create direct wealth for more than five million traders in the agricultural value chain, while guaranteeing uninterrupted food supplies to more than 10 million Lagosians, at least 90 days, in a period of scarcity.

Last line

Indeed, MAN and others in the country’s organised private sector are of the opinion that a functional seamless logistics mechanism is key to driving Nigeria’s manufacturing sector’s growth.

