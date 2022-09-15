MAN: Battling shortage of essential inputs in manufacturing

Recently, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) raised the alarm that members were facing acute shortage key essential inputs used as raw materials for production in the manufacturing sector. Taiwo Hassan reports

As the country’s economy nears meltdown in all ramifications over the various macroeconomic challenges globally, the real sector of the country’s economy is already feeling the impacts following the report by MAN secretariat that members across the nation were complaining of sugar and resin shortage in the country. This is severely affecting production in the food sector (beverage and confectionery industries).

MAN’s stance

While reacting to the development, the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said the Russia-Ukraine crisis was showing its ugly head again in stifling availability of critical inputs for practically all manufacturing sectors in the country at the moment. Ajayi-Kadir warned that the non-availability and access to sugar and resins was posing serious challenge in the beverage and confectionery industries because of their importance in manufac-turing, saying that government should intervene very quickly to remove whatever bottlenecks. According to him, sugar is used in many of the beverage industries, bread and the likes. Resin is used for packaging materials and are also critical inputs for practically all manufacturing sectors. The MAN DG said: “Access to these products is becoming extremely difficult and we appeal to the fiscal authorities to intervene very quickly to remove whatever bottlenecks that exists in ensuring the availability of these critical inputs for the manufacturers.” He pointed out that local manufacturers also continued to grapple with the problems of high cost of logistics, access to foreign exchange, access to raw materials and the impact of excise duty on alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, which is impacting demand for their products.

Cross border trade Speaking

on cross-border trade and high cost of logistics, the MAN DG stated that most of the exports to ECOWAS countries were by road and most of these exports or imports go through Benin Republic. He, however, said Benin Republic had, for a few years now, been imposing prohibitive taxes and levies on transit goods. Accorded to him, “we appeal, therefore, to the authorities in Nigeria and Benin Republic to resolve whatever issues there is on this matter. This prohibitive fees and levies on transit goods are a clear violation of ECOWAS protocols.” He added: “This does not portend a good omen for our economy integration and the larger issue of the African Continental Free Trade Area because over 80 per cent of trade is by road and if a fellow African country continues to pose this kind of challenge and this kind of impunity to our transit cargo, then it gives a great cause for concern.”

Last line

With this, there is need for government’s intervention by heeding local manufacturers’ call for access to raw materials and ensure other things that will enhance trade are put in place.

