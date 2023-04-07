Metro & Crime News

Man Beaten To Death For Stealing N2000 Watermelons In Bauchi

The operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command on Friday arrested four suspects for beating an alleged watermelon thief to death in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a media release made available to the newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, the deceased was caught after allegedly stealing seven watermelons valued at N2,000 from a summer farm in Dallaji Village, Tudin Wada Ward in Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police said: “On the 29th March 2023 at about 10.00 am, one Ado Sanya, male (40) of Dallaji village Tudun Wada Ward, Warji LGA, reported at Warji Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1.20 am, one Ibrahim Hashimu, male, criminally trespass into the farmland of one Mohammed Garba, male, of the same address and stole some watermelons.

“His hands were tied with a rope and beaten with sticks by Mohammad Daluta, (24); Ibrahim Mahmud (22); Bashir Mahmud (18); Abdullahi Mahmud (22); all males of the same address.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives was quickly drafted to the scene and evacuated the victim to General Hospital Warji for medical attention where they referred him to the Cottage Hospital, Gwaram LGA, Jigawa State, where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.

“An investigation commenced in the earnest and preliminary investigation revealed that the victim “Ibrahim Hashimu” trespassed into a summer farm and stole seven pieces of watermelon fruit valued at N2,000.

“In the process of taking away the stolen items, the owner of the farm caught him on the spot. He then conspired with others and beat them with sticks. As a result, he sustained an internal injury which led to his death.

Consequently, all the above four suspects were successfully arrested and an investigation is still ongoing to explore all the intricacies surrounding the case.”

 

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, while reacting to the incident, frowned at the action of the suspects, who, instead of reporting the case to the Police for proper investigation and prosecution, took the law into their hands.

“He however directed that the case be transferred to the criminal investigation department Bauchi, for discreet investigation and assured members of the public that justice will be served accordingly,” he assured.

Similarly, the PPRO said that on March 24, 2023, at about 10.09 pm, some unknown persons, trespassed into the house of one Abdu Muhammadu, male (30) of Dasare village, Tarbuwa Ward in Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State and shot him with a bow and arrow on his chest.

He said that as a result, he sustained serious injuries; adding that having received intelligence of the incident on March 26, 2023, around 12.30 am, Police Operatives attached to Zaki Divisional headquarters led by the Divisional Police Officer, rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to Federal Medical Centre, Azare for immediate medical treatment, where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.

Wakil said that during the investigation, the Command arrested one Sambo Adamu, a male (22) of the same address, in connection with the case, and he voluntarily confessed his culpability.

The Police Spokesman said that efforts have been intensified to explore more facts in the incident in order to arrest the remaining suspects adding however, that investigation is ongoing.

