Man beaten to death over brother’s missing goat

Irate youths at Lessel, headquarters of Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday allegedly tortured a middle-aged man, Ordue Akume, to death over a missing goat.

A source told New Telegraph that the victim’s younger brother had reported to the youth in the area that his goat was missing. During investigation, the youth decided to consult an oracle, which, according to them, revealed that it was Akume who stole the goat.

The deceased was said to have denied the allegation but in a bid to ensure that he admitted and returned the said goat, the suspects pounced on him and tortured him more despite pleas from neighbours and passers-by to stop the beating.

“When it became obvious to them that he could not survive they took him to a private clinic where he gave up the ghost,” the source said. The Chairman of the local government, Hon. Joseph Asawa, visited the scene of the incident and ordered immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

The Information Officer of the council, Mr. Edmund Igbawua, said in a statement that Asawa vowed to ensure that those who killed Akume were made to face the full wrath of the law.

The chairman, who expressed shock at the barbaric act, joined the police and traditional rulers to arrest six of the suspects, now in police net. Asawa also visited the clinic where Akume’s body was abandoned. The chairman ordered the body to be evacuated to the morgue of the General Hospital, Lesse

