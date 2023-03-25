Man Beats Doctor, Nurses With Cutlass Over Son’s Death

Following the death of a 5-year-old son, a man attacked medical doctors and workers on Saturday at the mother and child hospital in Akure, Ondo State.

The man was said to have gone out of control as he beats the doctor and nurse on duty with a cutlass and ran after other medics, blaming the hospital for the death of his son.

The incident was said to have disabled all activities in the government-owned hospital for hours.

A source privy to the development said that the angry man allegedly left the hospital with the remains of the deceased after beating the medical practitioners, adding that the matter was reported at the ‘B’ Division Police Station, Akure, but saying the police could not arrest the man.

The source said, ”The man and his wife suddenly rushed their sick child into the emergency ward with a cry for help in order to save his life who was almost at the point of death.

“Immediately the man came in with the child, all the nurses on duty came to his rescue and the child was admitted and was put on life support.

“The father of the child was later told to pay the sum of N8,000 but unfortunately during that process, the child gave up.

“When he was informed that the boy was dead, he angrily rushed into his car and brought out a cutlass which he used to beat a nurse and a doctor on duty. He was really mad. So everyone on duty had to run for safety.”

Reacting to the incident, the state chapter of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, condemned the man. The attacker also denied a report that the workers on duty did not pay attention to the sick boy.

It was later gathered that the deceased had been sick for almost six months and his parents decided to keep him at home with the use of self-medication or traditional healing.

What then prompted them to rush him to the hospital for treatment at the eleventh hour was yet to be determined.

One of the staff of the hospital who spoke in confidence said that the stomach and the scrotum of the deceased were swollen at the point of admission.

The waste product that was extracted from the deceased nostrils showed that he has been given some concoctions merely sighting its dark colour

In a statement issued by the Chairman and Secretary of the Association, Dr Makinde Olugbenga and Dr Adeniyi Adetayo respectively, the group said the doctors on call made effort to save the life of the patient and did not do another thing.

The statement read, “It saddens our hearts to inform the general public of the unwarranted premeditated attack on hapless doctors on call duty at Mother and Child Hospital, Akure by a patient’s relative (father) of a chronically ill child rushed to the facility on the 24th day of March 2023 at about 11:00 PM.

“While the paediatrics call Doctor was in the Emergency ward attending to a patient, a five-year-old male child chronically ill-looking was brought in by his parents.

“At the time of arrival at the hospital, the child’s condition has deteriorated and immediately the call doctors rushed to see the child leaving what she was doing since the condition looks more severe.

“The child was also noticed to be gasping. Upon arrival, the doctors immediately attended to the child and began resuscitative measures on him.

“Despite the assistance of another fellow senior doctor who until then was busy in the obstetrics and gynaecology department, joining to assist her colleague by using her phone to illuminate the cannular site, the patient passed away.

“But to the great surprise of the doctors and others present in the hospital, the deceased father stormed out of the ward and returned thereafter with a cutlass, moving from ward to ward and assaulting any doctors and nurses on sight, the other hospital personnel were not spared. “In the process, the senior doctor who came to lend a helping hand was assaulted with a cutlass and sustained grievous bodily injury and she is currently undergoing treatment. “We wish to inform the Hospital Management and the general public that this assault on our Doctors and Nurses was premeditated, contrary to the misinformation being circulated in the public domain that the doctors on duty were pressing the phone rather than attending to a chronically ill child.” When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said she was yet to be briefed about the incident.

