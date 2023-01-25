Metro & Crime

Man beats girlfriend to death in Bayelsa

A man, simply identified as Arepamowei Koru in his 30s, has allegedly beaten his 22-year-old girlfriend known as Toma Serve-god Angolo to death in Bayelsa State.
The incident happened at Ogobiri Community in Sagbama Local Government of the state.
The two lovers were said to be cohabiting before the tragic incident which occurred on Tuesday.
It was learnt that residents of the area that the two friends have been staying together without any noticed quarrel between them, before the minor disagreement on Tuesday that led the the fight.
Sources said it was with the help of the elder sister of the deceased who was able to grab the culprit before alerting the police at Amassoma Division who apprehended him.
The deceased father, Servegod Angolo, had rushed his daughter to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, but she gave up the ghost before they could reach the hospital.
Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, saying the suspect has been arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

 

Our Reporters

