Man beats relation to death

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 55-year-old man, Ishau Falana, for allegedly beating his relative, Badmus Rafiu, to death. The suspect reportedly tied the hands and legs of the deceased, beat him to coma and abandoned him in a bush at Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ayetoro Divisional Headquarters by a younger brother to the deceased.

He said: “The deceased’s brother told the police that the deceased went to their farm at Oluwasogo area of Ijaka Isale and he was accosted by the suspect who challenged him for burning bush very close to his farm.

“He stated further that a fight ensued between them, during which the suspect overpowered the deceased, tied his hands and legs with rope and used a stick to beat him to state of coma and left him to die. “When the deceased’s mother got to the farm the next day, she met her son already dead.” The PPRO added upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ayetoro Division, Bolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene from where the corpse was recovered to the General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The suspect, according to him, confessed to tying the deceased’s legs and hands before beating him to coma, but claimed he did not know that it would lead to his death. The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution

