Man beats wife to death in Ogun over disagreement

A 51-year-old man, Oluranti Badejo, has been arrested by the men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his 40-year-old wife, Folasade, to death.

The suspect was arrested in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Thursday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters by the younger sister of the deceased.

The deceased’s sister told the police that she received information from the daughter of the deceased that her mother had been beaten to death by her father.

“Upon the report, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, dispatched the divisional detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“The body of the victim was evacuated to the mortuary in Sagamu for post mortem examination.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect strangled the deceased during a scuffle as a result of minor disagreement.

“Having realized that he had killed his wife, the suspect used hot iron to burn parts of the body of the deceased, so as to look as if she was electrocuted.

“But, unfortunately for him, their eight-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole thing.

“It was the daughter who testified seeing her father strangling her mother,” Oyeyemi said

