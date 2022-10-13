News

Man beats wife to death in Ogun over disagreement

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

A 51-year-old man, Oluranti Badejo, has been arrested by the men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his 40-year-old wife, Folasade, to death.

The suspect was arrested in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Thursday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters by the younger sister of the deceased.

The deceased’s sister told the police that she received information from the daughter of the deceased that her mother had been beaten to death by her father.

“Upon the report, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, dispatched the divisional detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“The body of the victim was evacuated to the mortuary in Sagamu for post mortem examination.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect strangled the deceased during a scuffle as a result of minor disagreement.

“Having realized that he had killed his wife, the suspect used hot iron to burn parts of the body of the deceased, so as to look as if she was electrocuted.

“But, unfortunately for him, their eight-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole thing.

“It was the daughter who testified seeing her father strangling her mother,” Oyeyemi said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Again, FG asks NARD to suspend industrial strike actions

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ihanire, has again called on the Nigeria Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) to suspend its nationwide industrial strike which has entered its 53 days today. The minister made the call during the 41st Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) held at the […]
News

Third wave: Africa faces steepest COVID-19 surge yet

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Africa is facing a fastsurging third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, with cases spreading more rapidly and projected to soon overtake the peak of the second wave the continent witnessed at the start of 2021. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who disclosed this yesterday, COVID- 19 cases […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF, NGF condemn fresh Plateau killings

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) has condemned what it called the renewed hostilities on the Plateau and called on the perpetrators to stop any reprisal.   Similarly, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemnedthekillingof 23travellersinPlateauState, describing it as barbaric and senseless.   This is as the forum also called on government to arrestthosethatinitiallyattacked over20farmsinMiango, Bassa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica