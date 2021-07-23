Metro & Crime

Man Beats Wife to Death over N1,000 Loan

Barely one week after the police in Adamawa apprehended a man for beating his wife to death, a similar incident has re-occurred in the state.

Hammawa Usman, 41, of Jada Ward, Ganye town in Ganye Local Government Area is currently in police net for killing his 36-years-old wife, Rabiyatu Usman, in a dispute involving N1,000.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Spokesman, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued on Thursday in Yola.

Nguroje said the suspect engaged Rabiyatu in a fight when she demanded the refund of her N1,000.

“The suspect angrily reacted by hitting her head against the wall … she fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where she was later confirmed dead.

“The suspect was apprehended by the Police following report received from a relative of the deceased and a good Samaritan,” Nguroje said

He said investigation revealed that the suspect, a civil servant with Ganye Local Government Council, has five children with the deceased after 16 years of marriage.

Aliyu Alhaji, Commissioner of Police, commended the locals and police for exposing and making it impossible for Usman not to escape justice.

He ordered discreet investigation into the case to ensure that the suspect is prosecuted.

He called on the people to always report suspicious characters in their neighbourhoods to the police.

On the16 July, a similar incident occurred when a 40-year-old man from Bodere Village in Fufore Local Government Area was arrested for beating his pregnant wife to death, over a dispute involving N1,000.

