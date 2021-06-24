Man beheads 65-yearold aunt in Calabar

…has two graves, pit inside his room

A 24-year-old man, Christian Edem Eyo, allegedly killed his 65-year-old aunt, Uduak Effiong, yesterday in Cross River State. The incident occurred in their compound at Inyang Street, Calabar in Calabar South Local Government Area. Eyo was said to have slaughtered Effiong, severed her head and buried her trunk in a shallow grave in front of their compound.

The suspect thereafter took the head into his room where he had two graves and a pit of about 10 feet deep. He dumped the victim’s head in the pit. Eyo, whose traditional name is Etteobong, was later arrested by the police. He lives in a two-room apartment while his victim, who had two children, lived in a different apartment within the same compound. Confessing to Effiong’s murder, Eyo said the victim tried to seduce him and he had no option than to kill her. On the graves found in his house, Eyo said: “They are for empowerment. It is an empire. There is another family inside.” A witness said Eyo might be involved in rituals “because he often behaves like someone with a mental problem”. The police recovered Effiong’s head.

There were blood stains in the room in front of the compound where the woman’s body was buried. One of the victim’s children, who gave her name as Nkoyo, said the incident occurred between 5 and 6am. Nkoyo said she heard a noise from vigilantes who came into the compound about 6am and decided to come outside. According to her, it was when she came out that she heard that someone had been killed and buried in the compound. She said: “I saw Etteobong (Eyo) and asked him what happened and he answered that he killed Uduak.

“It was at that point that the police arrived and started shooting into the air. I ran inside the house. They arrested him. But he injured one of the policemen with a machete before he was arrested.” Nkoyo said her mother had a routine of going out early to stay outside and take her morning bath. According to her, it was someone in a nearby building who saw Eyo while trying to bury Effiong’s body in the shallow grave he dug. Nkoyo said the person rushed to the vigilantes to report, who in turn reported to the police.

The police at the scene of the incident refused to speak with journalists. Also, the state Police Commissioner, Sikiru Akande, did not pick his calls to confirm the incident. However, one of the vigilantes in the area told our correspondent that Eyo’s father was living nearby. He said: “When he was informed that the son had killed someone and the police had arrested him, he simply responded; ‘what is your concern, he killed his aunt, let them go with him, they will release him and he will come back’. He then picked up a shirt, closed his door and went out.”

