MAN blames insecurity for battered investor confidence, stifling FX

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has admitted that the level of insecurity in the country, which prompted increased spending on defence and security, is also behind battered investor confidence and affecting foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria. The President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, made this known to New Telegraph, saying that the country’s business community was feeling the debilitating impact of insecurity in all fronts of businesses. He said: “MAN acknowledges that the level of insecurity in the country has prompted increased spending on defence and security. The deteriorating security situation in the country has also battered investors’ confidence and affected forex inflow into Nigeria.

“With the high component of Eurobonds as part of our external debt, the weakening of naira signifies a significant exchange rate risk that is likely to put pressure on inflation and its attendant consequences, which we already see today.” According to him, a weaker naira means a more expensive foreign debt for the country and production challenges to local manufacturers.

“Recently, the Debt Management Office (DMO) listed N250 billion Sukuk on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as an alternative financing source to bridge the infrastructure gap in the country. “The issuance and subsequent listing of the Sovereign Sukuk on the NGX platform aligns with the Association’s persistent call for cheaper government financing away from debts by leveraging innovative and cost-effective revenue sources,” the MAN president disclosed.

The renowned industrialist also stated that MAN had consistently advised government to borrow from cheaper sources and consider deficit financing from equity instead of the expensive debts borrowed and used for recurrent expenditures. “The commercialisation model proposed for NNPC Limited is the right direction to go. Once this plan succeeds next year, it should be replicated with other national corporate assets scattered across the country,” he noted.

On Nigeria’s debt burden, Ahmed insisted that “Nigeria must manage its debt burden to avoid further pressure on revenue. It is also imperative that more spending is needed in supporting productive infrastructure instead of spending borrowed money on subsidizing consumption. “Government must rethink its sourcing of debts and spending of borrowed funds.

” Speaking further, the MAN president pointed out that the Middle Belt that houses some industrial zones was the most unsettled region due to insecurity in the country. As a result of the situation, he added, a number of companies in the zone operated at sub-optimal level, while others have either shut down operations or relocated to a safer environment. To him, “the companies experienced severe stockout of primary raw materials, particularly agro-allied, as most of the farmers had taken to their heels due to insurgency.” He alluded to the fact that manufacturing and other business activities in the Rivers/ Bayelsa zone appeared to be struggling with the impact of aggressive drive for internally generated revenue by government to bridge revenue gaps occasioned by the divestment activities of international oil companies from hydrocarbon to renewable energy sources. He pointed out that the huge autonomous investment in crude oil business in the zones accounted for the number of induced investment in the area.

