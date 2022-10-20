MAN blames Nigeria’s slow industrialisation on multiple taxes

The hierarchy of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the agenda of Nigeria attaining full blown industrialisation in the next decade could be scuppered by policy makers at all levels of government over the introduction of new taxes, further worsening the difficult and high-cost operating environment.

With this, the association believe that it was time to highlight and identify the learning curves and hurdles ahead with a view to crafting a robust agenda for resetting industrialistion. The President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, made this known in Lagos recently at the 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association. Ahmed explained that the local manufacturers were seriously concerned about the future of the country’s industrialisation agenda over the way policy makers at all levels of government are compounding the situation by introducing new taxes, thereby worsening the difficult and high-cost operating environment. The MAN boss said: “It is indeed a matter of great concern to our members that even as our economy continue to experience very slow growth, our policy makers at all levels continue to compound the situation by introducing new taxes, further worsening the difficult and high-cost operating environment. In some climes, when the economy slows down.

“Government reduces taxes to encourage businesses to expand, create more jobs and increase economic activities. What we are seeing in Nigeria today is not only increasing tax rate but introducing new taxes and turning every public agency into a revenue collector.” Ahmed added: “In the midst of the challenges, we are resilient and soldier on with our advocacy for a conducive atmosphere for the operation of manufacturing business in Nigeria. “We continue to work towards ensuring that Nigeria becomes an environment that promotes competitiveness.”

The renowned industrialist further stated: “This is borne out of the need to take stock of the nations journey to industrialization, to ascertain the pains and pain-points; to highlight the performance limiters; recognise the gains and growth milestones; and to identify the learning curves and hurdles ahead. “All these with a view to crafting a robust agenda for resetting industrialisation, albeit manufacturing in Nigeria.” According to him, “over the years, the performance of the manufacturing sector has been constrained by numerous familiar challenges that are clearly espoused in our numerous presentations and submissions to the government. “Even our communications with you, our partners, sometimes appear to be repetitive about the same issues that remained unabated.”

