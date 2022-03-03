MAN blames unstable policies for poor economy

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has put the blame of the poor economy on the door steps of the three tiers of government, saying policy inconsistency was causing many manufacturers to close businesses. MAN President, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, stated this in his opening address during the 2022 edition of the MAN Reporter- of-Year award/presidential media luncheon in Lagos, recently. He said that government’s inconsistent policies have been hindering growth in the country’s productive sector of the economy.

The MAN president stressed that these two profound challenges in the country’s manufacturing sector had left no room for proper planning and projection among manufacturers, thereby taking a huge toll on lots of manufacturing firms’ bottom-lines. Ahmed stated: “To a large extent, hindrances experienced in the productive sector are largely caused by policy inconsistency and somersaults which leave no room for proper planning and projection. “Indeed, this has led many manufacturers to close shop and discouraged prospective investors who are unsure what the next move of government will be in the country’s administration.”

He, however, assured local manufacturers, noting that “notwithstanding, the association will continue to strengthen its efforts to proactively engage policy makers through evidenced based advocacy so that government can see through the eyes of operators and contribute to the growth and development of the nation’s economy by the right policy choices.” The MAN boss added: “This year, we shall endeavor to work more closely with you our partners, to explore innovative and more strategic advocacy mechanisms that will scale-up the performance of the manufacturing sector and its contribution to the economy.”

Talking about the courtesy visit of MAN’s exco to President Muhammadu Buhari over foreign exchange (forex) challenges, in Abuja, recently, Ahmed explained that no doubt that the country’s manufacturing sector deserved more critical attention, giving the plethora of challenges MAN members face in the course of production. “We are expectant that with your consistent push and noticeable collaboration there would be improvement in the manufacturing landscape.

“Recently, the leadership of the association paid a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and we seized the opportunity to present the critical areas of need for the manufacturing sector. “The hardship being experienced by manufacturers in obtaining forex to procure raw materials and spare parts that are not locally available was part of the issues discussed.” On the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s several intervention policies towards resuscitating the country’s fragile economy, the MAN helmsman said: “The several Central Bank of Nigeria policies such as the Naira4dollar scheme, ban of forex to BDCs and most recently the proposed RT 200 FX Programme, which stands for the “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation.

“While we commend the good intention of CBN for these policies, particularly to drive support for the real sector of the economy, there is need to establish mechanisms for robust monitoring and evaluation, which ought to be part of the plan to ensure that the support to drive export really comes to fruition.” He added: “The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, which represents the interest of manufacturers in Nigeria, has offered to be a part of this process. “We shall continue to offer recommendations to government that will increase manufacturing sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP. “

