Man blesses 'okada' rider with new tricycle

A Nigerian man identified as Chisom, has empowered a bike man with a brand-new tricycle, for giving him free rides during his undergraduate days in the university. Chisom who is identified with the Twitter handle @ManLikeChisom, took to the platform on Thursday to share a heartwarming story of how the man helped him selflessly during his 5 years of study. According to the story he shared online, the man gave him free rides several times and sometimes on credit. Chisom said it feels great to have finally had the opportunity to bless the bike man with a tricycle (keke napep).

Sharing photos of the man posing with his new tricycle, Chisom wrote, “A fulfilling day for me as I empower my university bike guy with a tricycle (keke). He carried me for 5yrs, many times free and on credit. Drive safely bro.” The tweet has generated thousands of reactions on social media as users take to his comment section to appreciate him for his kind gesture.

