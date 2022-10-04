Man burnt to death as fire razes Lagos building

A 50-year-old man died on Sunday after fire razed a 25-room building located at 48, Jagunmolu Street, Bariga area of Lagos State. The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said the agency received a distress call around 3:19am and firemen were immediately dispatched to the location.

Mrs. Adeseye further stated that they received a fire call around 12:31am, at 19, Apata Street, Shomolu.

“The Shomolu incident involved four rooms and three shops in a bungalow building consisting of eight rooms and four shops while the Bariga fire involved 10 rooms in a bungalow building consisting of 25 rooms and 18 shops.

“Preliminary investigation revealed negligence as the undercurrent cause of both fires which led to electrical surge as reported shock was witnessed at Shomolu before the arrival of the firefighters,” she said.

