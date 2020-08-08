Arts & Entertainments

Man calls out his baby mama for domestically abusing him for 4 years

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A man named Dominic Barry, has called out his baby mama for assault. The aggrieved man shared photos of his body to back his claim. He said that ‘his baby; has been domestically abusing him from ‘day one’ adding that “after 4 years of trying to be a real great father and role model… this is the last straw”.

“TODAY I HAD TO BE THE BIGGER PERSON AGAIN. FROM DAY ONE MY KID’S MOTHER HAS BEEN DOMESTICALLY ABUSING ME!!! AFTER 4years of trying to be a real great father and role model in her son and my son’s life… THIS IS THE LAST STRAW!!! HAD I DONE SOME SHIT LIKE THIS NO ONE WOULD UNDERSTAND MY PERSONAL LIFE” he wrote. In another post on Facebook, Barry revealed that she once took her baby mama on a yacht trip and when they returned, she still beat him up.

Our Reporters

