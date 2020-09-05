Arts & Entertainments

Man caught inside a supermarket with stolen items

A young man who went shopping at a supermarket has been nabbed for lacing his waist with stolen tins of sardines. A Facebook user, Segun Availeth, who posted the story on his timeline on Thursday, said the young man was pretending to be shopping before the attendant noticed something very unusual around the man’s waist.

When he was confronted to lift up his shirt, they found six tins of sardines hanging around his underwear. He wrote in a post on Facebook with an attached picture of the young man; “He visited a supermarket with a tiny waist, after strolling round the supermarket looking for what to lift, his waist grew bigger, then the attendant was inquisitive to know what vitamin he must have taken in the supermarket that resulted to the waist boosting, only for them to discover it was an artificial waist floated by sardines.”

