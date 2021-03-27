Man caught on camera stealing laptop

Video footage has captured the moment a man was caught on camera stealing a laptop from an electronics shop and tucking it into his trouser. Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showed that the man had initially pretended to be taking a look at the laptop in order to purchase it, but when he felt no one was looking at him, he immediately forced it into his trouser not mindful of the fact that he was under CCTV surveillance.

After committing the mischievous act, the man pretended to be waiting at the counter for a sales agent to attend to him. The video has generated reactions from several social media users.

Like this: Like Loading...