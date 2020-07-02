News

MAN: CBN’s real sector to boost Nigeria’s economy

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has lauded the bailout fund by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the real sector. MAN said it would make for a robust growth for the country’s economy post COVID-19.

The CBN recently announced the disbursement of N93.2 billion out of the N1trillion intervention targeted at manufacturing sector and agribusiness to boost local manufacturing and production across critical sectors of the economy.

The Acting Director-General of MAN, Ambrose Oruche, explained this in a chat in Lagos that the disbursement of the CBN bailout to the two sectors (manufacturing and agriculture) would help to safeguard job losses from the COVID-19 in the country as the Federal and state governments ease the imposed lockdown in favour of full reopening of the economy

