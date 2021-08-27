Man charged with contaminating supermarket goods in Fulham

A man has been charged after a police investigation into the contamination of supermarket products in west London.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, from Fulham, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Met Police said he had been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent, reports the BBC.

The case relates to incidents at a Sainsbury’s Local, Tesco Express and Little Waitrose on Fulham Palace Road, Fulham, on Wednesday evening.

A Hammersmith and Fulham Council spokesman said its environmental health team had worked with the supermarket branches affected following the arrest of the suspect.

The council had told shoppers to throw away products bought in the stores after 18:00 BST on the evening of August 25.

