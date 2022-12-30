Business

MAN: Chinese embargo lift on travelling to buoy Nigeria’s real sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following China’s move to lift travel quarantines for international tourists and business concerns, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has applauded the decision, saying it will ensure more equipment importation needed in the country.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told New Telegraph correspondent in a chat, while reacting to the move to lift travel quarantines. He said that China played a key role in the development of the country’s manufacturing sector and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) because of latest equipment.

In addition, the MAN DG also described China as the hub of Nigerian importers and exporters just as it has remained the number one trade partner with Nigeria and preferred destination for Nigerian importers. According to him, it is a welcome and glaring news for local manufacturers because it will now enable them go to China and meet their foreign technical partners and others for shipments, essentially some manufacturing inputs not domesticated in the country.

The director-general lamented the adverse effects of COVID- 19 on global trade, saying that its disruption was highly felt in the country’s real sector, including manufacturing and agric. The MAN boss explained that China’s imposition of travel quarantines for international tourists had cost many Nigerian importers their fortunes as some have to search elsewhere like India to continue their import. Ajayi-Kadir stated: “It is a welcome development for us in Nigerian manufacturing sector indeed that the Chinese Government has lifted the travel quarantines for international tourists.

“It will enable our importers and exporters to go to China on a business trip, next year, which our economy will benefit from immensely. “Again, it’s a good news for us in MAN as manufacturer can now visit China to bring in manufacturing equipment that are not domesticated incountry for production.

“Besides, you know that China has always been the preferred destination for our importers and exporters in this country. “In addition, Nigeria and China have decades of bilateral trade relationship with China still remaining the number one trade country for Nigeria. “However, we regret the adverse effects of COVID-19 on global trade, especially in Nigeria too, because the disruption it caused on supply chain made China to impose the travel quarantines for international tourists.” Indeed, foreign investors were excited as China ended the quarantine of visitors to China. Businesses applauded the move as a crucial step toward reviving the country’s fledging economic activity, while Japan on Tuesday put restrictions on foreign visitors as the number of infections rose.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Osun partners Sterling Bank, others to launch tourism master plan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Osun State Government has announced plans to launch a tourism master plan known as ‘Culture and Tourism for Sustainable Economy’ (CUTOSEC) on November 19, 2020 in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.   This is in collaboration with Sterling Bank Plc, Goge Africa, African Union ECOSSOC and La Campagne Tropicana. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, […]
Business

NEM grows gross premium by 12% to N22bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Foremost underwriting firm, NEM Insurance Plc’s gross premium grew by 12 per cent from N19.8 billion generated in 2019 to N22 billion in 2020.   This is just as its gross claims also increased by 15 per cent from N7.3 billion in 2019 to N8.4 billion in 2020. Disclosing the figures at the company’s 51st […]
Business

NSE investors lose N211bn in November

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders of banks quoted on the main board and premium board of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N211 billion during the month of November 2021, following profit takings witnessed in the sector during the month.   Checks by Sunday Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded loss of N211 billion or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica