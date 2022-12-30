MAN: Chinese embargo lift on travelling to buoy Nigeria’s real sector

Following China’s move to lift travel quarantines for international tourists and business concerns, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has applauded the decision, saying it will ensure more equipment importation needed in the country.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told New Telegraph correspondent in a chat, while reacting to the move to lift travel quarantines. He said that China played a key role in the development of the country’s manufacturing sector and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) because of latest equipment.

In addition, the MAN DG also described China as the hub of Nigerian importers and exporters just as it has remained the number one trade partner with Nigeria and preferred destination for Nigerian importers. According to him, it is a welcome and glaring news for local manufacturers because it will now enable them go to China and meet their foreign technical partners and others for shipments, essentially some manufacturing inputs not domesticated in the country.

The director-general lamented the adverse effects of COVID- 19 on global trade, saying that its disruption was highly felt in the country’s real sector, including manufacturing and agric. The MAN boss explained that China’s imposition of travel quarantines for international tourists had cost many Nigerian importers their fortunes as some have to search elsewhere like India to continue their import. Ajayi-Kadir stated: “It is a welcome development for us in Nigerian manufacturing sector indeed that the Chinese Government has lifted the travel quarantines for international tourists.

“It will enable our importers and exporters to go to China on a business trip, next year, which our economy will benefit from immensely. “Again, it’s a good news for us in MAN as manufacturer can now visit China to bring in manufacturing equipment that are not domesticated incountry for production.

“Besides, you know that China has always been the preferred destination for our importers and exporters in this country. “In addition, Nigeria and China have decades of bilateral trade relationship with China still remaining the number one trade country for Nigeria. “However, we regret the adverse effects of COVID-19 on global trade, especially in Nigeria too, because the disruption it caused on supply chain made China to impose the travel quarantines for international tourists.” Indeed, foreign investors were excited as China ended the quarantine of visitors to China. Businesses applauded the move as a crucial step toward reviving the country’s fledging economic activity, while Japan on Tuesday put restrictions on foreign visitors as the number of infections rose.

