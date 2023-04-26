Sports

Man City, Arsenal Tie Not Title Decider, Says Arteta

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s trip to face Manchester City on Wednesday is not a Premier League title decider – but concedes his side now have to be perfect in order to stay top of the table.

City and Arsenal go into their potential Premier League title decider both on long unbeaten runs but with momentum perhaps swinging towards City.

Arteta’s side are on a run of three dramatic draws in succession, and with questions being asked over their nerve in the run-in. They led 2-0 early on against both Liverpool and West Ham, only to be pegged back and draw 2-2. Against Southampton, by contrast, they trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before scoring twice in the last three minutes to salvage a 3-3 draw.

Arteta said: “If we win tomorrow night we haven’t won the league, that’s for sure. It will shift the percentages a little bit, but with five games left after this, it will still be very tricky.

“We wanted to close that gap as much as we could and we’re toe-totoe with them. We knew we had to go to the Etihad. Is it going to define the season? The answer is no.”

