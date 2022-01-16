Sports

Man City beat Chelsea, go 13-point clear

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Man City beat Chelsea, go 13-point clear

Kevin de Bruyne produced a moment of world-class quality to tighten Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League title race with victory over Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

 

The former Chelsea player broke the deadlock in a tight game with a superb curling drive past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with 20 minutes left to extend City’s lead at the top of the table to an imposing 13 points. Chelsea had their chances, the best coming when Ederson saved from Romelu Lukaku in the second half but De Bruyne made the difference and City now also have a 14-point advantage over Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

 

City deserved the win for their greater urgency and possession, Kepa keeping out Jack Grealish with a first-half save, and this represents another significant stride in their quest to retain the Premier League crown. In a game of this nature, fought out by two well-disciplined sides led by  elite managers in Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, it always seemed likely a mistake or a moment of the highest quality would settle it.

 

And so it proved as De Bruyne created and finished the decisive move all on his own as City and Chelsea strived to make the breakthrough. City had not been able to impose sustained threat on Chelsea, despite having so much possession, but they have the calibre of player who can fashion a goal out of nothing.

 

On this occasion, it was De Bruyne who stepped up, running deep into Chelsea territory in the 70th minute before curling a perfect low right-foot finish before the outstretched left arm of Kepa and into the bottom corner.

 

Etihad Stadium celebrated in a fashion fitting for a moment of such class and importance and these three points once again give the impression that City’s lead in the title race is pretty much unassailable

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Record-breaking Man City beat Swansea to reach last eight

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City rewrote English football’s record books as a comfortable 3-1 victory at Swansea City sent them into the FA Cup quarter-finals. Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target as Pep Guardiola’s team won a 15th game in a row in all competitions, with Swansea pulling one back late on through […]
Sports

JUST IN: Rangnick gets work permit

Posted on Author Reporter

…to start Man United work Friday Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick will start work at Old Trafford on Friday having been granted a work permit, the Premier League club said. The German coach had been waiting for the approval process to be completed since being appointed on Monday. Rangnick, 63, has replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who […]
Sports

Ex-Inter director heaps plaudits on Osimhen

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Amid several transfer rumour, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has continued to receive encomium from different corner after his impressive performance for Napoli so far this season. Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid are some of the current suitors of the former Lille of France star and ex-Inter Milan director, Marco Branca, described the striker […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica