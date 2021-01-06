Man City beat rivals Man Utd to reach EFL Cup final

Manchester City will look to win the Carabao Cup for the fourth year in a row after beating Manchester United to reach the final.

John Stones poked home early in the second half before Fernandinho secured progression with a shot from just outside the box, reports the BBC.

An edgy first half saw City dominate for large periods, with two goals ruled out for offside.

They will face Tottenham Hotspur in the final on Sunday, April 25.

