Goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a win over Granada to take them level on points with leaders Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga. After a poor first half, Real took the lead when Casemiro headed in from Marco Asensio’s cross from the left. Benzema sealed the victory in […]

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus. Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus, reports Sky Sports. City added in a statement: “Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and […]

Following the petition to FIFA on Nigeria Football Federation’s interference on the Delta FA elections won by Edema Fuludu as Chairman and Victor Ikpeba as Vice chairman respectively, FIFA has written the NFF questioning its alleged interference This followed the Normalization committee the football body came up with to conduct another election that has brought […]

Manchester City claimed their fourth successive Carabao Cup and for the sixth time in eight seasons as Aymeric Laporte’s late header beat Tottenham. Laporte, possibly lucky to be on the pitch after escaping a first-half booking before later seeing yellow, nodded in Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick, reports the BBC. Harry Kane recovered from injury to start, but Spurs offered little. The game was watched by the largest number of people in England during the Covid-19 pandemic, as 8,000 attended.

