Man City know Champs League fate today

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday set the date to publish the ruling from its panel of three judges at 10:30 a.m. Swiss time.

The urgent verdict from a hearing held on June 8-10 by video link will likely have few details of the panel’s reasons and evidence heard.

A full written verdict typically takes months to prepare.

The parties can agree to keep it confidential. UEFA punished Man City in February for “serious breaches” of rules monitoring club finances and failing to cooperate with investigators.

The allegations included that City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s royal family, misled UEFA over several years to meet financial integrity rules — known as Financial Fair Play (FFP) — required to enter the Champions League.

The club denied wrongdoing, and said it has “irrefutable evidence” the claims are not true.

UEFA-appointed experts opened their investigation after leaked club emails and documents were published by German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018. They were obtained by a hacker from Portugal.

