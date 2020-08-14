Man City, Lyon clash on GOtv Max, Jolli

The appetite of football fans will be satisfied this weekend as they have access to a key match in the UEFA Champions League, with the clash between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais wrapping up the quarterfinals on the evening of Saturday 15 August 2020. GOtv viewers can look forward to a potential thriller kicking off at 8pm on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 32), when City and Lyon meet at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon and battle for the last place in the semifinals. The teams met in the group stage of the competition last season and put up two thrilling clashes, with the Ligue 1 side winning 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, while the return game at the Groupama Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw – both matches notably saw goals from Lyon’s Ivorian attacker Maxwel Cornet. The French side upset Juventus on away goals. Their tie ended 2-2 on aggregate, with the Italian giants winning 2-1 in the match in Turin last Friday but exiting on the back of Memphis Depay’s controversial penalty for OL.
UFC: Usman hails opponent’s doggedness after win
UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has hailed his opponent, Jorge Masvidal, for his doggedness following Sunday morning UFC 251 main event. Usman retained his title in impressive fashion defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi in what was one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2020. Masvidal was […]
Showmax launches live streaming service for EPL, LaLiga, othersOsimhen
Showmax, an Internet TV, has launched a new service, Showmax Pro, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport. Showmax Pro was launched in Nigeria on July 7 and features games from the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Premier Soccer League (PSL), as […]
Bayelsa assures athletes of better welfare
Director of Sports, Bayelsa State Sports Council, Braveman Wodi has said the welfare of athletes in the state will continue to be accorded priority as they prepare for the National Sports Festival in Edo State. He gave the assurance in the aftermath of a meeting between the Bayelsa state governor Senator Douye Diri who was […]
