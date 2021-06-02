Man City owner breaks silence after UCL final defeat, reveals plan for Guardiola

Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, has vowed to “send a strong message” in the transfer market this summer.

City won the Premier League and Carabao Cup, but lost the Champions League final to Chelsea.

The Etihad club remain desperate to conquer Europe with manager Pep Guardiola and Al Mubarak has promised to bolster the squad ahead of the new season.

According to him, a new striker will arrive to replace Sergio Aguero, who has since signed for Barcelona.

“Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content. That would be your biggest mistake.

“This is the time to send a strong message, that there’s no contentment, that you’re not satisfied with just winning the league,” Al Mubarak told Man City website.

He added: “We lose a very important legend in Sergio Aguero. They are very hard shoes to fill, but I’m confident that we will find the right player to fill those shoes.

“There are other areas within the group, within the team that obviously need investment. Not too many. It’s not about numbers, it’s about quality.”

