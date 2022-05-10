Sports

Man City ‘reach agreement’ to sign £51m Haaland

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 21, will join in July after City activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his contract, reports the BBC.

The deal ends the club’s hunt for a successor to their all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.

“We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland,” City said.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”

Haaland, who passed his City medical in Belgium on Monday, has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona also spoke to Haaland about a potential deal, but he opted for a move to Etihad Stadium.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he could not discuss the incoming signing for legal reasons.

“Everybody knows the situation. I shouldn’t talk because I don’t like to talk about the future or next season,” he said.

When asked what impact a new number nine would have on the Premier League champions, Guardiola said: “New players always helps to be a stronger team. But not one defender or striker will solve our defensive or scoring problems.

“The club always has to have a vision for the future. The decisions the club makes I am aware and supportive of 100%.”

The transfer would be one of the biggest of the summer.

Sports agent Mino Raiola had been involved in the discussions prior to his death, with associates taking the process on to its conclusion.

Even though City are within touching distance of a second successive Premier League title achieved without an orthodox centre-forward, Guardiola has always stressed his desire to have one.

City tried hard to get Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell.

And, with Kane having two years left on his contract, Haaland is an easier deal to conclude given his release clause.

He has scored 92 league goals in 121 appearances for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund and last year became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

Haaland’s father Alf-Inge played for City between 2000 and 2003 in a career that also saw him represent Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

SWAN Cup 2021: Sanwo-Olu, Soname, others bag awards at Gala Night

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Pooja Media face Community Watch in football final   Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, will on Friday December 10, wrap up its week with a Gala/Award Night with notable names like the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among the recipients of the award. The SWAN Week sponsored by one of the […]
Sports

Beyond Falcons’ qualification for AWCON

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

In the past two decades, Nigeria’s Super Falcons have dominated the women’s football scene in Africa. The country took part in 11 Africa Women’s Nations Cup tournaments and won nine titles with Equatorial Guinea winning two. No other African country has won the coveted trophy. Any match involving any country with Nigeria is considered won […]
Sports

Quadri lifts Paralympians to Tokyo 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s number one table tennis player Aruna Quadri has donated equipment valued at over 1400 Euros (N.75m) to two athletes – Isau Ogunkunble and Faith Obazuaye.   At a presentation held in Lagos on Tuesday, December 15, the Rio Olympic Games quarterfinalist gave support to Paralympians in their quest to make Nigeria proud at Tokyo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica