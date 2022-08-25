Man City to face Chelsea in League Cup

Sports

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the pick of English League Cup ties after the draw for the third round was made pn Wednesday.

It is one of six all-Premier League clashes in the last 32 along with Manchester United v Aston Villa.

In the others, Arsenal face Brighton, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham, Wolves host Leeds while Everton travel to Bournemouth.

3RD ROUND DRAW

Arsenal v Brighton, Manchester City v Chelsea, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Derby County, Leicester v Newport County, West Ham v Blackburn, Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford v Gillingham, Burnley v Crawley, Bristol City v Lincoln City, Stevenage v Charlton, MK Dons v Morecambe

Ties being played on November 8, 9 and 10.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

Sports

Carabao Cup q’finals: Arsenal to face Man City, Man United draw Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal will host holders Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, with Manchester United heading to Everton. Tottenham face an away trip to Championship side Stoke City, while Brentford will host Newcastle in the club’s first ever League Cup quarter-final match, reports Sky Sports. All of the last-eight fixtures will be played on December […]
Sports

Atletico knocked out of Copa del Rey in defeat to Real Sociedad

Posted on Author Reporter

  LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad in the last 16 on Wednesday. Sociedad took the lead in the 33rd minute from a superb header by Adnan Januzaj, who jumped between three defenders to nod the ball into the bottom-left corner of […]
Sports

La Liga: Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona were given a torrid time by Athletic Bilbao but escaped from their trip to San Mames with a point as Memphis Depay’s superb late strike secured a 1-1 draw for the Catalans on Saturday. Depay found the net with a fine left-foot half-volley 15 minutes from time in the Basque Country for his […]

